AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Students in the Richmond County School System have a chance to be creative for some cash. The Sandra E. Wimberly Education is Prevention Virtual Essay Grant is available now. Students in grades 9-12 across the district can apply.

Positively Augusta, Inc. and The Augusta (GA) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, want students to create an awareness campaign remembering and honoring someone infected and/or affected from HIV and/or AIDS. Using computer based creation sites such as Canva, Publisher or Word, each applicant will need to show how they plan to commit to raising the awareness needed for treatment and a cure. All entries are due Saturday, December 30th and must be submitted to PositivelyAugusta@yahoo.com. Scholarship winning prizes are:

1st Place – $300

2nd Place – $200

3rd Place – $100

Winners will be announced via each organization’s Instagram accounts, positivelyaugusta and augustagalinks and on Facebook at The Augusta GA Chapter of The Links, Incorporated on Sunday, December 31.

The goal is to raise awareness about HIV and AIDS among youth and give students a chance to improve media skills.

The late Sandra E. Wimberly was a tireless HIV and AIDS health educator and community advocate in the CSRA. The legacy of her work lives on in this community. She died in 2019.

Complete the application below.