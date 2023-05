AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – An Aiken County woman has been arrested after someone died in the car she was driving.

25-year-old Ronesha Quattlebaum of Graniteville is charged with Felony DUI involving death.

Police say around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday night, she was driving down Salley Road near Inkberry Road when she lost control.

The passenger was killed.

Quattlebaum’s bond hearing is Thursday.

The victim has not been identified.