Graniteville Teenager Shot and Killed

GRANITEVILLE, Sc (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is reporting the shooting death of a Graniteville teenager.

17-year old, Rico McMillian, was pronounced dead early Friday morning at Augusta University Medical Center following a shooting incident that occurred in the city limits of Aiken.

Sometime after one o’clock Friday morning McMillian was reported to have been a back seat passenger in a vehicle stopped at a red light, a second vehicle came along side of the vehicle and started shooting into the vehicle hitting the teenager at least one time.

His body will be autopsied in Newberry, SC.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety is continuing the investigation.