Graniteville domestic disturbance ends in stabbing

Aiken County, SC (WJBF) – On February 4th, members of the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested 25-year old Daniel Jacob Mosier of Graniteville.

Mosier was arrested for Attempted Murder and Possession of Weapon during Violent Crime after a reported domestic disturbance.

Around 10:30 am, a witness called 911 to help a woman who had been stabbed with a knife at 780 Leitner Street.

When the responding deputies arrived near the home, they found Mosier walking on the street where they arrested him.

Aiken County EMS responded and took the victim to an area hospital for emergency treatment.

Mosier was booked into the Aiken County Detention Center.

