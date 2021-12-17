Graniteville church offering helping hand to those in need following tornadoes in Kentucky

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) — A local church is helping with the recovery efforts in Kentucky following damaging tornadoes in the region. Three volunteers from Midland Valley Community Church of the Nazarene in Graniteville traveled there with a mobile shower unit.

They originally ordered the unit this past summer for the homeless in the CSRA. “We started getting phone calls about how could we help the people in Tennessee after the tornadoes,” outreach pastor Wayne Cheselka told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk about the mission. “We are en route to Kentucky to drop the shower off so that we provide showers and restrooms for the displaced residents and for the care workers in Kentucky,” he added. The restroom trailer has two stalls, a shower, sink, and toilet in each

Midland Valley Community Church of the Nazarene

Midland Valley Community Church of the Nazarene

Midland Valley Community Church of the Nazarene

The church has responded to disasters since Hurricane Irma in 2017. “Our church has just a heart for other people and to do for those in need,” he shared. “When you see the devastation on TV and what all people have lost and then we’re so blessed with so much, we just feel it what we need to,” he shared.

After dropping the unit off, pastor Cheslka and his volunteers plan to head back to Graniteville. “We’re gonna go up and just leave it there for the time being,” he said “After the holidays, we’ll probably make arrangements to go back up do some more work. “