Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – The Apparo Academy is excited to announce the opening of the state-of-the-art therapy pool.

The pool size will be 14 x 9 and is designed for children with a variety of special needs. Its is the 21nd pediatric therapy pool in the CSRA.

With the assistance of the Creel-Harison Foundation and the Georgia Rehabilitation Institute, it was made possible.

Carol Collica, the Therapy Director at Apparo Academy says, “As part of your child’s therapy plan, Aquatic Therapy has many benefits. First and foremost, the pool is fun, relaxing, and it feels good. Water has the ability to include both the mind and body in programming and tapping into sensation, emotions, creativity, imagery, and relaxation!”

Apparo means “to make ready” and that is Apparo Academy’s desire.