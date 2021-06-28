Grand Jury decides no charges for former Georgia State Trooper

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A 22-person Screven County Grand Jury decided not to indict former Georgia State Trooper, Jacob Gordon Thompson in the death of Julian Lewis Monday afternoon.

After an investigation, The GBI determined 27-year-old Thompson was not legally justified in the shooting of 60-year-old Julian Lewis and charged him with murder.

After a preliminary hearing, Judge Gates Peed agreed with the GBI’s conclusion that there was enough evidence to charge Thompson in the murder of Julian Lewis. The GBI’s conclusion was that Thompson should face murder charges because his justification for shooting Lewis, that he was attempting to hit him with a car was false, after an expert testing Lewis’ car determined it was inoperable and incapable of being used to harm the former State Trooper.

Attorney Francys Johnson said, “Notably, during the subsequent preliminary hearing the lead GBI Agent also testified that Thompson could not have feared harm from Lewis’ inoperable vehicle as only one second in time elapsed from when Thompson took his foot off the brake of his patrol car, emerged from his vehicle, unholstered his weapon, pointed it at Lewis, and fired, fatally striking the unarmed Lewis in the forehead. Today, however, when presented with the same evidence previously considered by the GBI and Judge Peed, a Screven County Grand Jury chose not to indict Thompson on any charges.”

Julian Lewis’ son, Brook Bacon responded, “I am shocked and in disbelief. What the Grand Jury did today was

worse than what Jacob Gordon Thompson did when he shot my father in the head. It was murder when Thompson killed my father. But what this District Attorney and Grand Jury have killed is any belief Black people can have in this Justice System.”

“This grand jury determined that the GBI was wrong and a superior court judge was wrong in finding that there was no probable cause to indict Thompson. This is why so many people have no faith in the criminal justice system when it comes to justice for Black people in this State and across the country. It is heartbreaking for this family, but not a surprise to us,“ said Attorney Mawuli Davis.

Mawuli Davis and Francys Johnson of Davis Bozeman represented Julian Lewis’ family. The family will hold a press conference Tuesday, June 29, 2021.