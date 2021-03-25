Governor’s office: Announcement on opening vaccines to all South Carolina adults expected soon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina expects to make an announcement on opening vaccines to all adults soon, according to the governor’s office.

The governor’s office didn’t say exactly when that announcement would be made. Currently, DHEC’s website shows May 3 as the date for opening vaccines to all adults, but Wednesday, DHEC said they could move on early if enough appointments become available.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday that all adults in North Carolina can receive the vaccine beginning April 7.