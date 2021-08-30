Governor Kemp suspends Sammie Sias

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta commissioner Sammie Sias has been suspended.

Sias is out on bond and charged with destroying evidence and lying during a federal investigation.

A committee was formed to look at whether or not to suspend Sias and that committee issued a recommendation today.

The governor then made it official and suspended the commissioner.

“The only thing I can say is that I wish Sammie all the best in the world. Now we have to seek someone qualified to take that seat for the remainder of his term,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

The Governor’s Order states Sias will remain suspended until the end of his case, or the end of his term, which would be January of 2023.