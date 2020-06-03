Governor Kemp on State protests

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Atlanta has extended its curfew for its 4th night from 9 p.M. Tonight until sunrise tomorrow.

But as clashes with police and demonstrators escalate, we wanted to take your concerns straight to state leaders.

Atlanta Bureau Chief, Archith Seshadri, reports from the GEMA headquarters in Atlanta.

Georgia’s Governor Brian Kemp says — people can protest peacefully.

“We have no problem. We have supported for weeks in this state peaceful protests.” Governor Brian Kemp

“Systemic inequity is not what happened to Ahmed Aubrey, George Floyd or Breona Taylor.It’s what happens everyday in our community where we value the externalities and not the people.” Stacey Abrams

Stacey Abrams says protests equal progress.

“People are demanding to be heard. They are demanding change come. What we need them to do is to march on the streets but also march on ballot boxes. But I don’t know believe voting is in lieu of protests is part of it.” Stacey Abrams

“But we have to people follow the law, when they don’t it puts us in a bad spot.”“When you have unruly people mixing in, loading rocks and woods in their backpack. Those are not people to peacefully protest.” Governor Brian Kemp

Atlanta police say they’ve arrested more than 350 people since protests broke out on Friday. The GBI says its reviewing intelligence to find out whether or not these protesters, rioters, looters are from Georgia or if some are coming from out-of-state.

“They are here to disrupt, injure the men and women who are try to the peaceful protesters safe.”

“They are not going to go home after the curfew. They are going to pick it up and throw it back at law enforcement. We would do nothing if they aided by the curfew.” Governor Brian Kemp

“We have to give primacy to people over property, justice over injustice.” Stacey Abrams

“We are in a very precarious point now. You have 1-2 people that cause instance like in other states where someone got shot. We don’t want to arrest anybody.” Governor Brian Kemp

But the governor says those who march on the interstates, lay down on streets or loot — will face punishment.

Georgia’s health commissioner says the state is setting up test sites to make sure demonstrators and first responders get tested for COVID-19, with Atlanta’s Mayor also urging everyone out on the streets to get tested during this pandemic.