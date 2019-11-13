Governor Henry McMaster responds to Colleton County Sheriff’s arrest

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — This afternoon, Governor Henry McMaster visited Flowertown to speak with people about national and local issues.

News 2 was able to interview him about one current matter circulating in the Lowcountry, the arrest and the request for removal of Sheriff R.A Strickland.

Following the alleged assault by Strickland, a letter to the governor sent out by the State Chapter of The National Action Network.

In response to the arrest, Governor McMaster says that at this time, he cannot remove Strickland until he is convicted.

“Until a sheriff is indicted there’s very little that I can do. There’s nothing legally that I can do but I will tell you that I think most of us in this state have zero tolerance for domestic violence,” says Governor McMaster.

The 14th Circuit Solicitors Office tells me that there’s been no grand jury date set at this time for Strickland’s case.