Governor confirms two Coronavirus cases in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Governor Brian Kemp and Officials with the Coronavirus task force announced two cases of COVID-19 in the state of Georgia.

The two people infected live in the same household in Fulton County. One of the two people infected with the virus recently took a trip to Italy where they contracted it.

They both have mild symptoms and are isolated in their home with family members to take care of them.

DPH is working to identify anyone who has come in contact with two infected people.

Government Officials worked quickly in inform the public. As soon as the cases were confirmed, Governor Kemp was contacted. He then called the Press Conference.

The Coronavirus spreads through the air when people cough or sneeze. Symptoms show up within fourteen days of exposure. These symptoms can include cough, fever, runny nose, and difficulty breathing.

Some best practices to keep in mind are:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.

Use alcohol based hand sanitizer

Avoid touching your nose, eyes, and mouth with unwashed hands

Stay at home when sick

Cover your mouth when coughing or sneezing and throw your tissues in the trash

Disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched

Watch Governor Kemp’s full press conference below