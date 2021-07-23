Governor committee to investigate suspending Sias

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Whether Sammie Sias will continue to serve on the Augusta commission is under review.

Sias is facing a two count federal indictment for destruction of evidence, and lying to investigators.

Under state law the Governor appoints a committee to investigate and then recommends if Sias should be suspended from the seat.

“We’ve certainly been following that, our legal team has. I believe Monday will be the first day that we can actually appoint a three-person panel to start reviewing that case. We’re working on that as we speak,” said Governor Brian Kemp.

Sias is scheduled to have his first appearance in Federal Court August 4th.