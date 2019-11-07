Governor Brian Kemp helps open new lumber mill in Warren County

WARRENTON, Ga. (WJBF) — It’s a campaign promise that Governor Brian Kemp is trying to keep, lowering the unemployment rate in the Peach State. Governor Kemp was helping promote Georgia- Pacific’s new lumber facility, and the dozens of new jobs it will bring.

“It’s not just the 80 jobs at this facility, it’s giving landowners opportunities to have a market to sell their wood,” said Kemp.

The company built the $135-million facility on the same site as the existing plant. But the plant opening comes as two plants are closing in McCormick and Allendale, leaving more than 200 people out of work.

“When that happens, we double down and focus on that to try to find someone that meets the need, that could use that facility, to make sure those folks have opportunities, so they don’t have to move away,” explained Kemp.

CEO Christian Fischer says the Warrenton facility will employ more than 170 people. That could include some of those workers who lost their jobs when those other mills closed.

“Number one, it favorably changes the tax places,” said Fischer. “Number two it creates new jobs, and the ripple effects come from it. Third, it lifts the spirit of any community. It’s a positive thing.”

Fischer says with the governor’s support; this new plant couldn’t have come at a better time.

“When these folks care about your business, it sends a strong message,” said Fischer.

“We can build anything and anywhere in our state for anybody, either in the country or around the world,” explained Kemp. “We’ve got to let people know that, and we have to be positive about doing it.”

Ga-Pacific is planning to build another site in Albany Georgia.

Photojournalist: Will Baker