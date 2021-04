COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has announced the first District Attorney of Columbia County.

Governor Kemp has appointed Bobby Christine, the former U.S. attorney for the southern district of Georgia.

Christine’s term will begin on July 1st and will end on December 31st, 2022.

This move comes after legislation was approved to split Columbia County from the Augusta Judicial Circuit.

The remaining Augusta Circuit will be made up of Richmond and Burke Counties.