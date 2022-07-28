Augusta, Ga (WJBF) The Government rests its case in the trial of suspended Augusta Commissioner Sammie Sias.

Today most of the testimony coming from FBI Special Agents.

An agent testified that the FBI began investigating Sammie Sias and the misuse of SPLOST (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) dollars at Jamestown Community Center following a top from Sias fellow Commissioner Brandon Garrett

Sias had been in charge at Jamestown since the late 90’s and in 2014 Jamestown received 150-Thousand dollars of city sales tax funds.

On Augusta Fifth of 2019 Sias was served with a FBI subpoena to turn over all records of SPLOT spending at Jamestown.

On August 8th ten FBI agents executed a search warrant at Sias home confiscating a laptop computer, other computers, phones, and paper documents.

The next day the FBI secretly recorded a conversation with Sias where he said all documents of sales tax spending at Jamestown had been provided.

But weeks later FBI forensics discovered 74-hunred files had been deleted from Sias laptop 15 minutes after being served with that subpoena on August Fifth.

It’s important to remember Sias has not been charged with any financial wrongdoing stemming from sales tax spending at Jamestown.

He has been charged with destruction of documents, evidence and lying to FBI testimony of both charges was heard on Thursday.

The defense takes over next with the case expected to go to the jury on Friday.