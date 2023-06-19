Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) speaks at the final of three presidential campaign stops in South Carolina on Friday, June 2, 2023, in Greenville.

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Registration is now open for the Florida Governor. Ron DeSantis, this Thursday campaign stops in North Augusta.

The stop in North Augusta will be DeSantis’s second South Carolina stop, since he announced his campaign. On June 2, DeSantis made campaign stops in Beaufort, Lexington and Greenville.

According to a Facebook post from the North Augusta Republican Party, the campaign event will be held Thursday, June 22,2023 at 2 p.m. at the Riverview Park Activity Center located at 100 Riverview Park Drive.

Doors will open at 1 p.m.

To register, click here