COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – Gov. McMaster will join hospitality industry leaders on Tuesday to announce a new restaurant safety initiative.

The announcement will be made during a press conference at 4 p.m. from the Statehouse.

Grand Strand area restaurants have been struggling recently with the increase in COVID-19 cases, some closing temporarily or switching to curbside pickup.