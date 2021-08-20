Gov. McMaster, others to discuss SRS settlement in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The University of South Carolina Aiken will host Governor McMaster and other state lawmakers to discuss in Savannah River settlement Friday, August 20.

The event is taking place from 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. on the campus.

Officials say the purpose of the forum is to understand the $600 million Savannah River plutonium settlement for the region. Representatives from Aiken, Barnwell, and Allendale counties will be in attendance to present the needs of their residents to the Governor. Senator Tom Young is expected to will take a lead role in presenting the needs for Aiken County.

Forty to 50 people, mostly senators, legislators, and corporate representatives, will be in attendance.