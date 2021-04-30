Gov. Kemp travels to US-Mexico border

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Gov. Brian Kemp made a surprise trip to the U.S.-Mexico border Friday, visiting National Guardsmen from the state stationed there.

Kemp said he wanted to witness what he calls “the crisis” at the southern border. The governor also got a look at a section of the border wall built under the Trump administration.

The southern border has seen a large influx of migrants and unaccompanied children in recent months.

Kemp took a stab at Vice President Kamala Harris, who was tapped to lead the White House’s response to the border challenges, tweeting: “Since the Vice President won’t visit our nation’s border to witness the crisis we’re facing, I decided to go myself.”

Gov. Brian Kemp with members of the Georgia National Guard (photo: Governor’s office)

Gov. Brian Kemp on Rio Grande boat tour (photo: Governor’s office)

photo: Governor’s office

Immigration experts and advocates say it’s too early to judge the outcome of the vice president’s work. The Associated Press reports she is planning her first trip to the region in June.

According to Kemp, nearly 300 Georgia Guardsmen are stationed in Texas.

“I just want to say thank you to the National Guard from Georgia helping Texas, helping America, address this very challenging issue,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said. “It’s always better with teamwork.”