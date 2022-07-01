GEORGIA (WJBF) – Friday morning, Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp signed two executive orders to alleviate the financial burden placed on Georgians due to inflation and to renew efforts to address supply chain issues.

Governor Kemp has extended the temporary suspension of the state’s excise tax on motor fuel sales through the remainder of the summer.

Additionally, this order suspends collection of the state sales tax on locomotive fuel.

He also renewed the State of Emergency for Supply Chain Disruptions.

Both orders will be effective through August 13th and can be found here.

Since the temporary suspension was implemented, Georgia’s average gas price has often been the lowest in the nation and is currently roughly 50 cents below the national average for a gallon of regular gas, according to AAA.