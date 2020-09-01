Gov. Kemp renews state of emergency, coronavirus safety measures

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp adjusts his mask prior to a bill signing at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital where the hospital opened a new Emergency Room space, Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Marietta, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Statewide orders to combat the spread of COVID-19 will remain in effect in the Peach State for several more weeks.

Gov. Brian Kemp on Monday renewed the public health state of emergency in Georgia, first signed in mid-March due to the pandemic.

The governor has also extended the executive order providing guidelines on coronavirus safety measures for businesses, local governments and the public.

The order requires social distancing in Georgia, bans gatherings of more than 50 people (unless there are 6 feet between each person) and mandates those who are medically fragile or living in long-term care facilities to shelter in place.

Local governments still have the ability to require face coverings.

Included in a press release about the executive orders, the governor shared some “encouraging signs,” saying hospitalizations are at the lowest they’ve been since July 6. He also pointed out that the positivity rate statewide has declined in the past month.

To keep Georgia on the track, the safety measures will remain in effect through Tuesday, Sept. 15, at 11:59 p.m.

The public health state of emergency will expire on Saturday, Oct. 10, unless extended. Kemp has renewed the emergency order each month since it was first signed.