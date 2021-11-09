Gov. Kemp: LaGrange, Ga. to house global headquarters of America’s oldest firearm manufacturer, Remington Firearms

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Monday, Nov. 8 Governor Brian Kemp announced in a news release plans for one local county to house global headquarters to America’s oldest firearms manufacturer.

Founded in 1816, Remington Firearms (RemArms) and is one of the United States’ largest domestic producers of shotguns and rifles.

RemArms is set to invest $100 million in LaGrange, Georgia and create more than 850 jobs over a five year span. The company will be looking to fill the following positions:

production

operations

engineering

management

HR

finance

administration in Remington’s onsite executive offices

In addition to the global headquarters, a new manufacturing office and world-class research and development center will be housed in LaGrange as well.

Governor Kemp shared in a news release the multitude of benefits to come from housing RemArms in the Peach State.

“Georgia’s firearms industry is responsible for thousands of jobs and millions of dollars of investment in our communities,” said Governor Kemp. “I am a proud owner of some of Remington’s first-class product, and now, I am excited to welcome them to their new home in the Peach State. As yet another big manufacturing win for our state, I look forward to seeing the oldest firearms manufacturer in America thrive in Georgia’s pro-business environment.”

RemArms CEO also shared his excitement in joining Georgia.

“We are very excited to come to Georgia, a state that not only welcomes business but enthusiastically supports and welcomes companies in the firearms industry,” said Ken D’Arcy, RemArms CEO. “Between the support we’ve received from the state and from Scott Malone and Kelley Bush of the City of LaGrange Economic Development Authority, we cannot wait to expand our company in Georgia. Everyone involved in this process has shown how important business is to the state and how welcoming they are to all business, including the firearms industry.”

LaGrange’s mayor, Jim Thorton, also shared in a news release his excitement with incorporating their growing list of manufacturers joining the LaGrange community.

“I am thrilled to welcome Remington Firearms to the growing list of manufacturers who call LaGrange home,” said Mayor of LaGrange Jim Thornton. “The Remington name has long been associated with great products, and I know they will continue that tradition and be very successful here. I applaud the partnership with Governor Kemp and the economic development teams at the state and at the city that help attract great companies to our community.”