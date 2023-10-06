GEORGIA (WJBF) – Georgia Governor, Brian Kemp, has extended the state gas tax suspension for another month.

Kemp first made the announcement on September 12th, stating Georgians would save 31 cents per gallon. Now the governor says those savings should continue.

Our state’s average gas price is now roughly 40 cents less than it was last month. With our partners in the General Assembly, we’ll keep working to put money back in the pockets of Georgia families. Governor Brian Kemp

The gas tax extension will now remain in effect until November 11th.

