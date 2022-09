GEORGIA (WJBF) – More relief at the pump for driver in Georgia.

As gas prices continue to fall, Georgia Governor, Brian Kemp, extended the gas tax suspension through October 12th.

Georgia’s average gas price has remained one of the lowest in the nation and is currently roughly 46 cents below the national average for a gallon of regular gas, according to AAA.

In addition to the extended gas tax suspension, the State of Emergency for Supply Chain Disruptions has been renewed.