Tens of millions of dollars are on the way to the CRSA thanks to funds allocated by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.

$225 million in grant funding is going to help neighborhoods impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than a dozen of those projects are in our area.

They include upgrades for improve parks, sidewalks, recreation facilities and healthy food access.

Below is a complete list of CSRA projects provided by the Governor’s Office:

QUOTE FROM GOVERNOR KEMP: “With our partners on both the local and state levels, we’ve prioritized helping Georgia’s communities further recover from the pandemic with a bottom-up approach,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “As the first in the nation to reopen our economy, we were fortunate to lead the nation in the recovery while fighting for both lives and livelihoods. Today, we’re investing these funds to see that recovery continue, and I want to thank our partners for helping us make that possible.”

The program funds will be allotted to local units of government, counties, or non-profits to utilize in improving or maintaining recreational facilities in Qualified Census Tracts or for repair or maintenance due to significantly greater use of public facilities during the pandemic.

On behalf of the Office of the Governor, we’re specifically writing to inform you that we’ve awarded the following projects to your area:

Augusta-Richmond County with $1,669,031.10 to convert the use of Boykin Road Park from athletics to a passive park.

Augusta-Richmond County Government with $1,766,336.00 for improvements to a central connector in the downtown Augusta community

Augusta-Richmond County with $2,200,000.00 for May Park improvements.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Augusta with $2,200,000.00 for the renovation project at 1903 Division St.

The Salvation Army, A GA Corporation – Augusta Corps with $2,200,000.00 to develop a Community Park & Recreation Area.

QUOTE FROM REPRESENTATIVE MARK NEWTON: “As Georgia’s second largest metro area, the Greater Augusta area contributes so much to making Georgia a special place as well as keeping its state economy strong. I’m honored to represent this great area, and so pleased to work together with the Governor and his team in seeing progress for these valuable projects to further strengthen both our downtown and our parks and recreation areas.”

Emanuel County with $2,072,200.90 for repairs to Connie Kight Recreations Center.

Emanuel County with $2,186,174.10 for renovation of the ballfields.

Emanuel County with $2,170,132.80 for construction of an Olympic size pool at the Swainsboro-Emanuel County Recreation Department.

QUOTE FROM REPRESENTATIVE BUTCH PARRISH: “I want to thank Gov. Kemp for including Emanuel County in the Improving Neighborhood Outcomes in Disproportionately Impacted Communities grant program. These grants dollars will be put to good use and improve the quality of life in our communities.”

QUOTE FROM SENATOR MAX BURNS: “I join the Governor in congratulating Burke, Emanuel, Jefferson, Jenkins, and McDuffie counties as well as the cities of Sardis, Swainesboro, and Waynesboro in receiving major grants in the latest round of American Rescue Plan funding targeted at improving neighborhoods disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. These projects will enhance community parks and recreational opportunities and improve the quality of life for citizens of the 23rd District for decades to come. I look forward to celebrating the implementation of these critical projects.”

McDuffie County Board of Commission with $2,200,000.00 for construction of a three-acre recreational facility alongside the Thomson-McDuffie Government Center.

QUOTE FROM REPRESENTATIVE BARRY FLEMING: “I am excited for McDuffie County and the City of Thomson as this generous grant will provide for a great recreation facility for the citizens of our area. We owe a big thank you to Governor Kemp and his team for working with us to make this possible.”

Jefferson County with $2,195,982.80 to upgrade the recreation park.

City of Sardis with $647,350.00 for improvements to Girard Avenue Park.

City of Sardis with $621,500.00 for improvements to Annie Fluellen Park.

City of Waynesboro with $2,200,000.00 to make enhancements to 6th Street Park.

Jenkins County with $2,200,000.00 to complete improvements to the Recreation Sports Complex.