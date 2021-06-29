Gov. Ivey and Gov. Kemp along with 18 other governors send letter to White House on court packing

In this April 23, 2021, file photo, members of the Supreme Court pose for a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington. Seated from left are Associate Justice Samuel Alito, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Associate Justice Stephen Breyer and Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Standing from left are Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Associate Justice Elena Kagan, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch and Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett. The Supreme Court on June 28 revived claims of excessive force against St. Louis police officers in a case in which a homeless man died after being restrained in handcuffs and leg shackles. In an unsigned opinion, a majority of the court agreed to send the case back to a lower court for further review. Amid an ongoing national conversation on police practices, however, three justices said their colleagues were taking the “easy out” by not hearing arguments in the case. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

ATLANTA, Ga. (WDHN) — On Tuesday, Governor Kay Ivey and Governor Brian Kemp along with 18 other state governors sent a joint letter to the White House regarding packing the U.S. Supreme Court.

In the joint letter, the governors call on President Biden to not add any more seats to the existing nine justices on the Supreme Court.

The joint letter can be read below.

Governor Kemp’s tweet confirming his support for the letter can be seen below.

I’m honored to join 19 other Governors across the country to oppose any efforts by the Biden Administration to pack the U.S. Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/tnu2bIzD5a — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) June 29, 2021