Gov. Ivey and Gov. Kemp along with 18 other governors send letter to White House on court packing

ATLANTA, Ga. (WDHN) — On Tuesday, Governor Kay Ivey and Governor Brian Kemp along with 18 other state governors sent a joint letter to the White House regarding packing the U.S. Supreme Court.
In the joint letter, the governors call on President Biden to not add any more seats to the existing nine justices on the Supreme Court.
The joint letter can be read below.
Governor Kemp’s tweet confirming his support for the letter can be seen below.
