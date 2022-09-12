AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Gospel music enthusiasts are gearing up for what organizers say is the “largest, free outdoor Gospel festival” in the area.

WAAW Shout 94.7 FM is presenting the 14th Annual SHOUTFEST, and it will take place Saturday, October 15th at Beverly D. Clyburn Generations Park located at 700 Mack Henry Holland Drive in Aiken, South Carolina from 11 A.M. to 5 P.M.

Organizers say that this year’s SHOUTFEST will feature a wide-variety of gospel artists including a few from the CSRA, Claude Deuce and Shawna Dominique.

According to Donna Moore Wesby, the general manager and program director, Pastor Deitrick Haddon is the headliner for this year’s festival.

Organizers want attendees to know that this year’s SHOUTFEST will also have food, merchandise, service vendors, and a tremendous Kidszone.