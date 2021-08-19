Goodwill’s Augusta Job Connection hosts career fair

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- Goodwill’s Augusta Job Connection Career Center is hosting a career Fair.

This is the first time in more than a year Goodwill has been able to hold a career fair.

For all your latest breaking news and local headlines sign up for our daily NEWSLETTER

There will be full time and part time jobs in a variety of industries for people looking for employment. People can expect to find around 18 employers in attendance in a variety of industries ready to hire them.

Representatives from places like Amazon, Augusta University, and the Richmond County School system will be there and some will be conducting on site interviews.

Leah Pontani, Senior Vice President of Career Development at Goodwill said job seekers should come prepared.

“So we know that employers are eager to get out there and hire right away. There is definitely a need. We are encouraging everyone to come prepared with resumes and to speak to employers. Know what your schedule is, know what you might be looking for, because there is a sense of urgency right now to get people back into the work force,” she explained.

Pontani tells NewsChannel 6 that right now health care workers in particular, are needed to continue the fight against the pandemic.

“So we’ve continuously seen a need for medical assistance for CNA’s. I think now we’re seeing more of a need than ever in higher level RN’s and up level positions to help fight the pandemic right now. So we’re excited to hopefully bring in job seeker to help fill those positions in addition to hospitality and many other industries that are suffering right now,” Pontani said.

The Career Fair will take place at the Snelling Center on Washington Road Thursday, August from 9 am to 1 pm. People looking for a job should come prepared with a resume and be ready for those possible on site interviews.

CLICK HERE for more information on Goodwill’s Augusta Job Connection Career Center and what they can do for you.