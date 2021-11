GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) — Goodale Park in Grovetown is closed.

Officials say the closure is due to criminal damages to the pavilion area and the dog park, thus making the area unsafe.

The damages are extensive and were caused by a vehicle intentionally.

Chief Kitchens has assigned criminal investigators to this incident and and they are working to have the suspect (s) in custody soon.

Mayor Gary E. Jones said that they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law as possible.