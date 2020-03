Good Samaritan shot and killed chasing suspect who held woman at gunpoint

A father of two was shot and killed by an assailant he was chasing on March 8, 2020 at the Deerbrook Mall in Humble, Texas, when officers were alerted to a disturbance in the mall’s parking lot of a…

The suspect allegedly took off on foot and Marksberry began chasing him in an effort to aid the police. But when Marksberry caught up with the suspect, the man fired on and hit the father of two.

Officers then began firing on the suspect who had just shot Marksberry, striking him as well.

Marksberry was immediately transported to Kingwood Hospital where both he and the man who shot him later died from the injuries they suffered in the shootout.

“I know he had a heart of gold and he helped anywhere he could but today just shouldn’t have been the day,” said Jacqueline Marksberry, the victim’s mother, through tears.

“I just miss him,” she continued. “And now I’m not going to get the phone call every day that I always got … My baby’s gone.”

Marksberry was a son, a brother, a husband and a father to two young children, just 3 and 8-years-old.

“He was the best father anybody could ever want,” his mother said. “He loved his children. He always went out, done things with them, played ball … I’m never going to see him again.”

