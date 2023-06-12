AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Baby #1 is on the way for Good Morning Augusta producer Halei Lamb and her husband Chris. Halei has been part of the WJBF family for nearly a year.

After ten years of trying and two rounds of IVF the Lambs are excited to announce they are having a boy.

They learned the baby’s gender at a gender reveal party on Sunday, where Chris teed off on an exploding golf ball in front of family and friends.

Evan Mac will be named in honor of his aunt, the late Maci Evelyn Lamb.

The baby is due November 29.

Congratulations to Halei and Chris Lamb from your WJBF NewsChannel 6 and Good Morning Augusta family!