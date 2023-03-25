THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF) – Two organizations need the community to sign up to swing on the green. The 2nd Annual Game Changers Rooted in Recovery golf tournament will be at Belle Meade Country Club in Thomson on May 18. The event will help men across the CSRA recover from substance abuse.

“People from all walks of life love to play golf,” said Adam Sellers, Operations Manager for Immanuel House and GameChangers representative.

In May, GameChangers and 143 Ministries invite the public to play a game of golf benefitting men wanting a better life.

Sellers added the groups will, “Pair one of our senior gentlemen with one of the people playing to get the relationship started and get the guys to have a feel for what it’s like to be back in society.”

The two groups work to transform men who once turned to drugs and alcohol.

“We’re all affected by what’s transpiring in this country with drugs and alcohol, specifically opioids,” Jeff Jarrett, Community Partnerships Director for 143 Ministries Inc. told us.

They use the love of Jesus Christ and the 12 Step Program to adopt a better life and become better members of society.

Jarrett added, “The emotional piece of it as it relates to golf is the fluctuation of emotions. It is something that we really try to teach our men at 143 Ministries. And how to take those emotions and process those and golf is emblematic of that process.”

The event will be an 18-hole, shotgun start, tournament. Organizers say it’s captains choice. Lunch will be provided before and a small dinner will be provided after the game during an awards ceremony. All of the proceeds will help men recovering from drug addiction through GameChangers and 143 Ministries.

“We have multiple houses, sober living houses,” Jarrett said. “In order to maintain those houses, there are supplies that are needed for those houses.”

There’s currently a waiting list to get into the program. So, the golf tournament will also help with partial scholarships for men. The event takes place Thursday, May 18 at 12:30 p.m. Check in starts at 10:30 in the morning.

Sellers also said, “One of the awesome things about Step 12 is you become the message. You get to give back and this is one of the ways that we can do that.”