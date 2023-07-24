COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A recent golf cart wreck in Columbia County has neighbors concerned, and law enforcement stressing the importance of safety and knowing golf cart laws.

The wreck happened in the Riverwood Plantation neighborhood – many people who live there, own golf carts.

An incident report said the driver was a minor who didn’t have a license. The report also said the child was at fault.

In Georgia, you have to be at least 16 years old with a driver’s license to operate a golf cart.

Neighbors we spoke to said they see young people driving through the neighborhood on golf carts often.

“They were stopped for the stop sign here, they were playing loud music and laughing, and they don’t wave at me and they don’t look like they’re driving recklessly but they are a little disturbing with their loud music,” said LaVonne Hanlon, who lives in Riverwood Plantation.

Other neighbors we spoke to said they have seen children driving recklessly while on their cell phones.

And those who sell golf carts, told us they’ve had to fix several golf carts that have been damaged by children driving.

“Kids hitting curbs too hard and getting thrown out of the golf cart, kids running into other carts,” said Keelie Kitchens, the manager of The Cart Barn. “I had one a couple months ago where a child ran into another golf cart we sold and we had to repair their golf cart.”

Columbia County deputies said they’ve responded to multiple golf cart wrecks in Riverwood Plantation, and parents can play a big role in preventing this in the future.

“Bottom line, they’re inexperienced drivers,” said Keith Warner, a deputy with Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. “So they don’t use hand signals to make sure everybody else knows that they’re gonna turn or they’re stopping, so you might have another accident like this if the parents allow this.”

The consequences of driving a golf cart illegally start with a warning, and can go up to an arrest.