Golden Harvest Teams up with Augusta Housing Authority to address food insecurity amid pandemic

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Today, residents at Olmstead Homes and five other public housing areas across Augusta were eligible to be recipients in a new partnership between Golden Harvest Food Bank and the Augusta Housing Authority in an effort to address malnourishment among those Augustans living in public housing.

Residents with the Augusta Housing Authority public housing include low-income families, the elderly, and persons with disabilities, many of which might be struggling meeting food needs during a pandemic that has kept many at-risk individuals quarantined indoors.

At 12 public housing areas across the city, Golden Harvest and the AHA will be distributing 100 good boxes per location once every other week for the foreseeable future as transmission rates for the virus spike across the state.

The only requirement is that a short Food Assistance Program application be completed during the first participation.

The staggered schedule for these distributions is listed below: