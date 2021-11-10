Golden Harvest seeing increased demand as food prices continue to rise

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — The impact of rising food prices is being felt across the CSRA.



” We’re buying less items because of that and were just having to sacrifice some stuff like some of the stuff we used to love to get,” Janeese Terry said.



With the holidays right around the corner it could mean a little less on the table this year.



” We’re just really going to have to budget a little more. Look for cheaper prices. Get a smaller turkey,” Terry said.



As the prices of food continue to rise, food banks like Golden Harvest are seeing more families needing help.



” We’re seeing more families at our soup kitchen and we’re seeing more folks show up at our mobile distributions,” President and CEO of Golden Harvest Amy Breitmann said.



Higher food prices also means more of demand from food pantries and community partners that need help.



” We’re just constantly getting calls. We have 175 partner agencies across our 25 counties, but other agencies are calling and saying can you help. We’re not able to find turkeys or the cost is too high,” Breitmann said.



With Thanksgiving just weeks away getting that centerpiece turkey is a little more challenging.



” If you look at the grocery store, we’re about twice what we were last year for the price of turkeys. So, we’ve definitely struggled to keep up with the need of the number of agencies that would like turkeys from us and that we can provide given the cost. So that’s one area that’s really impacted us,” Breitmann said.



Even with the rising food costs Golden Harvest is still hosting food distribution events to be a helping hand and meet the need.

Their next food distribution will be in Aiken on November 13.

They are expecting to supply around 400 families with canned goods, milk, grapes, other fresh produce, and meat. The distribution will begin at 9am and will end at 11am.

Limit of 2 families per car. Residents of South Carolina are welcome.

• Saturday, November 13th from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. at 81 Capital Dr. Aiken, SC 29803 (at Golden Harvest’s Aiken warehouse)