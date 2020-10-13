Golden Harvest Food Bank to offer drive-thru food distribution at the JBA Saturday

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Golden Harvest Food Bank will provide a contactless drive-thru food distribution at the James Brown Arena this Saturday, October 17, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Anyone who is a Georgia resident is welcome to attend.

To receive food, community members can enter the James Brown Arena parking lot via 7th street.

Please arrive in a vehicle with the trunk empty and bring a government-issued photo ID.

At the distribution, community members will receive non-perishable pantry staples, fresh produce, and frozen meat.

Volunteers will place the food in the trunks of arriving vehicles to minimize the risk of virus exposure.

