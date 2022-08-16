AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Golden Harvest Food Bank will be holding a produce distribution in the parking lot of its Faith Food Factory location on August 18th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Families will have the opportunity to have fresh produce loaded into their vehicles to take home to put on the dinner table.

The location is across the street from the Food Bank’s main warehouse located at 3301 Commerce Drive in Augusta.

Volunteers will place fresh produce including items such as carrots, corn, potatoes, and radishes in the trunks of incoming vehicles.

Each car may receive enough produce to feed two families.

Please arrive in a vehicle with the trunk empty.

