AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Golden Harvest Food Bank needs your help providing food for families this summer.

With school out, families are experiencing an increased need for food. Golden Harvest Food Bank hopes to meet this need by working with volunteers to prepare food boxes and serve meals to families.

“Hunger has no face,” said Doressa Hawes, volunteer program manager at Golden Harvest Food Bank. “Hunger affects all faces, all walks of life, many people that are in need and in our community…”

Golden Harvest Food Bank is asking volunteers to help sort and pack boxes at Faith Food Factory and serve meals at their Master’s Table soup kitchen.

“There is such a need,” said JJ Tramontana, Cook at the Master’s Table soup kitchen. “And when people come here to volunteer for their first time, the expressions on their faces…no one really realizes what this side of the community looks like.”

Organizers say one in six children need assistance. With additional food resources coming in, Golden Harvest needs at least 20 volunteers each day to get this food to those in need.

“Food insecurity is real,” said LaDonna Doleman, Manager at the Master’s Table soup kitchen. “With that being said, down at my building, we do between 250 to 300 trays a day, so that takes a lot of hands on. The community that comes down- that we are serving- wants to know that they have support.”

“We’ve been packing boxes all summer,” said Hawes. “But we ramped it up in the month of June, so we will be doing these boxes through September.”

Having prepared more than 7400 meals for families last month, Doleman tells us their daily need for volunteers continues to grow.

“At this time since the pandemic, we have fallen off with a couple of thousands of volunteers,” said Doleman. “But since we are now back open, everything is fully back, we are in desperate need for volunteers. We have now been serving more families and more of our community than we have since I have been here.”

For more information on how you can help the Golden Harvest Food Bank with food boxes or serve meals at the Master’s Table, visit goldenharvest.org/volunteer