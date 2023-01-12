AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- “we’re just so excited to be able to finally have this building ready to have a volunteers be able to come in to this beautiful new building to be packing full boxes and to be interacting with our staff” said, Abby Muehlfeld, VP Marketing, Golden Harvest Food bank.

Golden Harvest Food bank is expanding its warehouse to create more office space and a better environment for volunteers.

The senior project manager says this expansion is long overdue.

“we’ve got folks working in closets and in the hallways we just don’t have the space and we’ve never had the volunteer space for people to pack food boxes and volunteer emergency meal boxes backpacks and things like that so that’s what this expansion is going to do” said Glenn Tomlinson, Senior Project Manager.

Golden Harvest serves 25 counties across Georgia and South Carolina, and the need is growing.

“One in eight in our community struggle with food insecurity and 1 in 5 kids and those numbers are pretty staggering in the past year we’ve seen a 39% increase in the number of people were serving ” said Muehlfeld

The project broke ground in July and will be finished by March. Tomlinson says the use of technology is also important for this new facility.

” The most exciting thing to me is I think some of the technology were putting into the building like digital signage Secure access systems for doors Digital signage is going to make it so easy to communicate with our employees different things that are going on ” said Tomlinson. ” said Tomlinson.