AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Golden Harvest Food Bank will be distributing fresh, free produce on Thursday, September 1st at the Faith Food Factor located at 3301 Commerce Drive in Augusta.

Organizers say that it the giveaway will start at 5:30 P.M. and will last until 7:30 P.M. or until all the produce is given away.

According to Golden Harvest, this will be a big food distribution because a “huge truckload of gorgeous produce” had just arrived from Quebec Wednesday afternoon which include cucumbers, potatoes, carrots, and much more.

Organizers say they have seen a massive turnout for these goods during the last few produce giveaways , often with lines of vehicles wrapped down Commerce Drive even before food distributions begins, and they add that they are expecting that hundreds of families and individual households to benefit from Thursday’s giveaway.

Volunteers will be on-hand to load the vehicles, and they advising anyone who is receiving the goods to clear a large space in your trunk beforehand.

This will be the third of four big produce giveaways Golden Harvest has held during the past several weeks, and according to Golden Harvest, they helped provide food for more than 600 families during the first big produce distribution held on August 18th.