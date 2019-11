AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The opening ceremony for the Golden Blocks Project will take Saturday, November 9.

The event is from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the lecture hall of A.R. Johnson on Laney-Walker Blvd in Augusta.

The program will include remarks from community leaders and performances by local artists.

Golden blocks project is a public art collaboration by the Lucy Craft Laney Museum of Black history, the City of Augusta, and the Greater Augusta Arts Council.