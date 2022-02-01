Golden Apple: Travis Spears

North Augusta, S.C. (WJBF)

Travis Spears works hard to make history come alive. He wants the subject to capture the attention of his students at North Augusta High School.



“A lot of times people get the idea that history is boring, and I love history,” Spears says. “And it was sort of a passion to me to pass on my love of history and let kids know that it’s not all boring, that there’s a lot of exciting stuff. And so I try every day to do everything I can to make it as exciting as possible for the kids.”



A lot of that excitement comes when the kids realize tomorrow’s students will study today’s events in school.

“Lots of times when we’re discussing stuff in History, I’ll say, ‘this is going on right now that is similar to things that have gone on in the past. I always try to make those connections.”



Mr. Spears also makes sure students here take interest in extra curricular activities from clay shooting, to learning about aviation from this private pilot.



“I always look for ways to keep students involved in things. Because when they’re involved, I think it helps them in other ways, academically and socially. Realizing that there’s lots of things at school that they have to offer.”



And after they take advantage of those offerings, they can achieve anything, thanks to Travis Spears.

“I want kids to walk out of North Augusta or walk out of any school and go, I had a great experience there,” he says. “I learned a lot of stuff but I was involved in a lot of stuff. And so I just look for ways to keep the kids involved.”