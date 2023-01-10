MARTINEZ, Ga (WJBF)

Sarah Moses isn’t afraid to go beyond the textbook to make sure her lessons stick. When we stopped by, she was gettng her 9th grade Language Arts students to focus on ugly sweaters.

“Where everyone is being assigned a famous author, and they will have to research that author and create an ugly holiday sweater that represents that person, symbolizes that person,” Moses says. ” And then for the midterm exam, they’ll do a speaking and listening portion where they present that sweater to the class.”

Sounds like a lot of fun. It’s also a great way to tackle a lot of work during a busy year with Mrs. Moses.

“We started with The Hobbit. And then we just got through most of The Hot Zone. It’s a book about Ebola, so that was fun.”

Then it’s on to Romeo and Juliet and to Kill a Mockingbird. Each lesson delivered with love and compassion for these brand new high schoolers.

“I don’t want anybody to go home and panic over my class or cry over my class. I don’t give traditional tests. I do all projects, essays, project-based learning.”

What a great environment. Sarah Moses has created a space where freshmen can flourish.

“I love all my kids,” she says. ” I know all my kids. I can tell pretty well if someone is bothering them. And I try to address that, either by myself or with counseling or with administration. Pretty much whatever I have to do I will do, because they are still 14-year olds, 15-year olds. They’re kids. And I don’t want them to forget that. I don’t want them to grow up too fast. And I just want them to know that they have someone that they can talk to. Someone that does care about them.”