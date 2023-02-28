NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF)

Sarah Emerling teaches special education at Hammond Hill Elementary School. But as you can see by the turnout for our Golden Apple presentation, she is beloved by everyone here.

“I’m very passionate about students who are striving learners,” Emerling says. “And I want to make sure that they have the best opportunity to be successful.”

Mrs. Emerling leans on the entire team at this school.

“We co-teach at Hammond Hill, which is fantastic. I mean, if the kids don’t know that they’re any different, so most of these children don’t know that I’m a special education teacher, I’m just another teacher assigned to their class. So they get two teachers in their classes. They don’t ever get pulled out. All their services are in the classroom, and they get to look like everybody else. And we have a great time.”

She’s also a key part of the Student Intervention Team at Hammond Hill.

“We look at interventions. Sometimes kids need a little bit of extra help. And those interventions are what help them close that gap so that they’re working on grade level.”

And when she’s not in the classroom, she’s surrounded by a great support system at home.”

“My husband is an educator as well,” she says. “We can go home and talk work and I would not be half the woman I am without him. My kids and my family are extremely important and they support me all the time.”



Congratulations Sarah Emerling. Helping students and their families every day.

“It’s very humbling to know that you have an effect that lasts forever.”