WRENS, GA (WJBF)

Robert Williams has a lot going on in his classroom. When we stopped by, the students were learning their Math facts at several centers.

“One center they’re working on multiplication fact fluency, trying to push that,” Williams says. “Another center, they’re working on identifying fractions, recognizing those fractions, looking at the pictures and identifying those. And then with me in small groups, they’re working on equivalents.”

And even though it may look like they’re playing games there’s some serious learning going on here.

“They have the opportunity to be able to use some hands-on manipulatives. So it transforms what they would traditionally see within the classroom for multiplication. To be able to interact with their peers and to be able to draw some inspiration from them and draw some other understanding from them.”

It all boils down to a dedicated teacher sharing his favorite subject with his students.

“I want them to be able to have a love for Math, and a desire to want to be able to succeed in that.”

Mr. Williams gets to witness so much progress during their third grade year.

“That drive is there. They’re looking for someone to affirm who they are. They’re looking for someone who can work with them and guide them along the way. And they’re eager to please you at this point.”

We are pleased that you’re a teacher, Robert Williams. An educator dedicated to making sure his students reach their full potential.

“Coming to a district, coming to a school system where the statistics say these kids should not be able to succeed, and being able to look back and try to shatter that,” he says. “And being able to see that these kids do have a fighting chance, to be able to be something in this world.”