Golden Apple: Rachel Ayers

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C.

Rachel Ayers has been on a journey to this classroom her whole life. She has so many influences, so many reasons to choose the path of special education.

“My mom’s always been a teacher,” Ayers says. “She was an aide in a special education class when I was in elementary school. And I fell in love with those kids. I also have 2 cousins who have autism. I grew up having to go to speech for 5 years.”

She’s not just their teacher. For their K-5 career, she’s their partner and friend.

“This is where I thought I was being called to be. I love these kids. They need an advocate, someone who can speak for them, because they can’t always speak for themselves. And to see the potential that they have and really pull it out of them.”

The person who nominated Ms. Ayers for the Golden Apple award called her a hero. She prefers to share the credit.

“It’s definitely a team effort. I could not do my job without my great paras in my room. We all get along great. We’ve been working together for a little while. A lot of it is just figuring out what they’re interested in, and then kind of making it more where they’re still learning, but they don’t always realize they’re learning. Then also routine and always being consistent. They like the routine. They like the structure.”

This is a challenging job, but thankfully Rachel Ayers is more than up to the task. She helps her amazing kids get the most out of every day.

“When you see the light bulbs go off. We’ll have days that are rough, then you’ll see a little bit of progress,” she says. “Baby steps are still progress. And so all those wins definitely make it worth it.”