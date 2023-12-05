AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)

Larry Hix teaches Severe and Profound Special Education students at Pine Hill Middle School. He hasn’t always pursued this career path. He used to teach High School Social Studies.

“I was between jobs at one point and I did a substitute gig,” His says. “And they put me in an autism-specific classroom. And it felt like that was where I needed to be. So I took the tests that you need to take to get qualified to teach Special Ed., and off from there, like 12 years now

A dozen, difference-making years. Larry Hix the bright light in so many famlies lives. Quite a change from those Social Studies days.

“The biggest difference is how different each child is. You are truly individually crafting a method and a plan for each child. I enjoy that.”

He also enjoys tracking his students’ progress. Milestones that can be life changing.

“We’ve had students who weren’t able to use utensils to eat and we’ve had to feed them. And then at the end of those 3-years, they’re working on that themselves. They’re holding their own cups, they’re using spoons, and look what we did.”

Mr. Hix will tell you it takes patience. But goodness does it pay off. Every day holds the possibilty of getting these kids one step, even a small step closer to independence.

“Some kids are going to have limited work availability. It would be like bagging groceries with supervision and stuff like that. Some we’re just working on, like I said a minute ago, getting them to use utensils. So progress and success is going to be measured for what each student can achieve.”

Thanks to the dedication and love of Larry Hix and every member of the Pine Hill Middle School team, these youngsters can and will acheive great things.’

“When we have the whole team rowing in the same direction like we do here at Pine Hill,” he says. “It’s a satisfying feeling, every week, every day.”