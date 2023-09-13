NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF)

We all remember our first grade teacher. Julie Green gets to be one of those unforgettable educators now. And it all started with the lady who helped her get throught first grade.

“Miss Cook was an amazing teacher,” Green says. “I remember the things that she did and how we stood together, and how we read together and the little tricks and things that she did.”

Ms. Green is able to make a strong connection with her students, in and out of the classroom.

“You have to get to know your kids. Learning and understanding who the child is as a person, first, is one of the most important things. Because it lets you know where they’re coming from and what they need, not only as a student but as a person.”

The start of a child’s academic career can be overwhelming for the kids and their parents. Ms. Green has great advice for moms and dads and caregivers.

“Every day is a new day and every day is a new day to practice reading or writing. Even if it’s just one thing at a time. Don’t let the whole process of education overwhelm you. Just don’t. Tackle one thing at a time.”

Julie Green. A bright light at North Augusta Elementary School. A dedicated teacher who loves her career, her kids and her calling.

“When I’m not here I miss them,” she says. ” And I wonder what they’re doing. What’s going on at home. During the summertime I wonder if they’re reading. And I pray every day for the purpose that I’m here. Every morning, why am I here, what am I doing? Am I in the right place? And God answers everyday. Everyday He answers that I’m in the right place. That I’m doing something for somebody somewhere.”