Thomson, GA (WJBF)

Another very busy day in Jeri Richards’ kindergarten class.

“I just love children,” Richards says. “And I love watching children learn and watching children grow.”



Mrs. Richards didn’t have to look far for this teaching job. Maxwell Elementary has been a fixture in her life .



“I actually went to school here. My kindergarten teacher is still here also. She’s on the same hall as I am. I’m home grown. I love Thomson. I love McDuffie County. “



Each day brings a new adventure for these bright young minds.



“I just really try to make their experiences the best. We can’t focus on the negative. We have to focus on the positive. I want them to always love learning.”



Mrs. Richards worked extra hard to make virtual learning come to life. That includes coming up with virtual field trips.



“I used our curriculum and I just based our week on what we were learning about, and I created either a virtual movie, or I used specific spots or places, and we went on a field trip and we did some activities. Like the aquarium, we did some other things. They loved it.”



And Jeri Richards is making her hometown better. She is shaping future leaders and loves running into her former students.



“It really warms my heart that they still recognize me,” she says. ” They know my name. They call me by name. I love my babies. I love what I do.”